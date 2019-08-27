Red Star’s Aleksa Vukanovic celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League play-off, second leg soccer match between Red Star and Young Boys on the stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Red Star Belgrade and Dinamo Zagreb advanced to the Champions League group stage after making it through their playoff second-leg games Tuesday.

The former domestic rivalry between the current champions of Serbia and Croatia — which was curbed in 1991 — could now be renewed in Europe’s top competition.

Red Star, which won the European Cup in 1991 as the old Yugoslav national league broke up, went through on away goals after a 1-1 draw with visiting Young Boys made the aggregate score 3-3.

Fans of Red Star parked a decommissioned Yugoslav army battle tank, used in the Balkan conflicts in the 1990s, outside their stadium for the game.

Dinamo advanced 3-1 on aggregate by drawing 1-1 at Rosenborg, leveling in the 71st minute from a rising, left-foot shot by Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Amer Gojak.

Dinamo will be in the pot of third-seeded teams and Red Star will be in the lowest-ranked pot 4 at Thursday’s draw in Monaco.

Olympiakos also advanced, winning 2-1 at Krasnodar for a 6-1 aggregate victory.

The final places in the 32-team lineup will be decided in three more playoff games Wednesday, including Ajax hosting APOEL.

