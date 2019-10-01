The game was to be played in the middle of the night in Qatar where CONMEBOL competitions’ director Fred Nantes is working at the track worlds. The IAAF told The Associated Press that Nantes was working as an international technical official at its showpiece event which began on Friday and runs through this Sunday.

AD

AD

“Mr. Fred Nantes is on vacation these days,” CONMEBOL told the AP.

South America’s soccer confederation said Nantes had been an international athletics referee since 2001, before joining them and wants to continue working in that sport occasionally away from soccer.

Nantes’ LinkedIn page shows he has worked at CONMEBOL since January 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD