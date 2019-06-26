Montreal Impact players celebrate a goal by Orji Okwonkwo against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Orji Okwonkwo scored twice in his first game back from a leg injury to help the Montreal Impact beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Okwonkwo missed the last three games for Montreal (9-3-7) after the injury against Los Angeles FC on May 25. He opened the scoring in the 28th minute and broke a tie in the 66th.

Tomas Conechny scored for Portland (5-8-2) in the 53rd.

The start of the games was delayed 45 minutes because of a thunderstorm.

