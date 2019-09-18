The 26-year-old Orsic, who also scored three goals in Champions League qualifying, recently made his international debut with Croatia.

Marin Leovac opened the scoring by redirecting in a cross from close range.

Manchester City won 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other Group C opener.

Croatian champion Dinamo was in danger of matching Anderlecht’s record of 12 straight losses in the competition between 2003 and 2005.

Atalanta qualified by finishing a club-record third in Serie A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.