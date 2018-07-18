LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool says midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the “vast majority” of next season as he recovers from a serious knee ligament injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was injured in the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semifinal against Roma in April and underwent surgery a week later. It ruled him out of the World Cup for England.

Liverpool said Wednesday that “competitive game time before the end of the campaign would be a bonus” for the 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool has signed central midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita ahead of the new season.

