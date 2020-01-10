The move to Palace could boost his chances of starting for Turkey in this year’s European Championship. He has 16 goals in 40 international appearances.

“We’ve enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk’s arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish, whose team is in ninth place after 21 of 38 games. “Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we’ve admired him for some time.”

Tosun will provide competition for a starting place with Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.

Palace has scored 19 goals in the Premier League. Only Watford, with 17, has scored fewer.

