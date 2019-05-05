PAOK players raise a trophy as they celebrate their Greek Super League championship title in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0, 34 years after the last time the team won the championship. (Giannis Papanikos/Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece — PAOK has become only the second team to go through an entire Greek league season without losing.

PAOK had already secured the title and ended its season with a 2-0 win at Giannena on Sunday. The Thessaloniki side won 26 of its 30 games, with four draws, to finish five points ahead of runner-up Olympiakos.

Both PAOK and Olympiakos qualify for the Champions League next season.

Last year’s champion AEK finished third, 23 points behind PAOK.

AEK, fourth-place Atromitos and Aris in fifth qualified for the Europa League.

Panathinaikos was undefeated 55 years ago in the 1963-64 season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.