Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his side’s first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Fulham at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth England. Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Already relegated Fulham won its first away match of the Premier League season by overcoming Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty eight minutes into the second half after being brought down by Jack Simpson, ending a goal drought stretching back to January.

It handed Scott Parker a first victory as caretaker Fulham manager after starting with five successive losses leading the 19th-placed team.

But it meant Eddie Howe lost his 500th match in charge of Bournemouth, which is 12th in the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.