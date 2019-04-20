BOURNEMOUTH, England — Already relegated Fulham won its first away match of the Premier League season by overcoming Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty eight minutes into the second half after being brought down by Jack Simpson, ending a goal drought stretching back to January.
It handed Scott Parker a first victory as caretaker Fulham manager after starting with five successive losses leading the 19th-placed team.
But it meant Eddie Howe lost his 500th match in charge of Bournemouth, which is 12th in the standings.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.