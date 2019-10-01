FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick attends a training session in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Czech Republic’s striker Patrik Schick has recovered from injury in time to face England on Oct. 11 in Prague, in the 2020 European Championship qualifier against England. (Efrem Lukatsky, File/Associated Press)

PRAGUE — Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick has recovered from an ankle injury in time to face England in their 2020 European Championship qualifier.

Schick has yet to play a game for Bundesliga team Leipzig, where the 23-year-old moved recently on loan from Roma.

Schick has scored four goals in five qualifying games and will be a welcome presence for the hosts at the Group A game in Prague on Oct. 11. England routed the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley Stadium in March in their group opener.

The Czechs are second in the table with nine points and three games to play. England, which has a game in hand, tops the group with 12 points.

Bulgaria, Kosovo and Montenegro are also in the group.



