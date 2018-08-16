SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has appointed ex-Portugal manager Paulo Bento as head coach of the national team.

The 49 year-old Bento is charged with leading the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and replaces Shin Tae-yong, who was not offered a new contract in July after South Korea’s group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia.

Bento, who started out in coaching with Sporting Lisbon, led Portugal to the semifinals of Euro 2012 but was fired after a disappointing 2014 World Cup and a poor start to qualification for Euro 2016.

He became available in July when he was fired by Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan.

Bento’s first game in charge will be a home exhibition against Costa Rica on Sept. 7.

