Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, April 28, 2019. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

MANCHESTER, England — Mike Phelan is staying as the assistant to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being hired on a permanent basis.

United says Phelan has signed a three-year deal.

Phelan was a long-time assistant under Alex Ferguson at United. When Solskjaer joined as interim manager in December, he brought in Phelan to help the club rediscover its identity from the Ferguson era.

Solskjaer, who became full-time manager in March, says Phelan “brings a wealth of experience to this role with a long-established connection to the club.”

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.