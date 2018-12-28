ATHENS, Greece — Coach Rick Pitino has won his first game in Greece, lifting troubled Panathinaikos to a 96-84 win Friday over CSKA Moscow in Europe’s main competition. The victory comes two days after he arrived in Athens to take over the club.

The 66-year-old Hall of Fame coach helped end a losing streak for the team, which sank to elimination position in the 16-team Euroleague.

Pitino was fired by Louisville a year ago amid a corruption investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing. Pitino coached Kentucky and Louisville to NCAA titles, but the one with Louisville was vacated.

Former Iowa State forward Will Clyburn had 24 points for CSKA. Panathinaikos took control by outscoring CSKA 36-18 in the second quarter.

