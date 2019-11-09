The players also had the message “the only race I know is the human one” on their shirts during Saturday’s match, while there were special armbands for the captains and the slogan “VAR — Vietato ai Razzisti” (forbidden to racists).

The match was played in Desio, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) north of Milan.

The black youngster continued playing after hearing the alleged slur last Saturday but reported the incident to his coach and parents after the match.

