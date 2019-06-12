Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt, left, fights for the ball with England’s Marcus Rashford during the UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Netherlands and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says soccer agent Mino Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, seeks an urgent verdict to overturn his three-month ban.

CAS says it aims to give a verdict by early July in Raiola’s appeal against the ban imposed in Italy by the Italian soccer federation, then extended worldwide by FIFA.

Raiola already can work in countries outside Italy after the court froze FIFA’s decision pending a final decision in his appeal.

It is unclear how the limit on Raiola’s work could affect deals for his players.

Manchester United is reportedly open to selling Pogba this offseason, while 19-year-old De Ligt is wanted by several top clubs after he impressed in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semifinals.

