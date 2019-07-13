FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba reacts after the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deflected questions over the future of France midfielder Pogba, saying Wednesday, July 10, 2019 that Pogba has “never been a concern” for him and that Manchester United doesn’t have to sell any player. (Jon Super, File/Associated Press)

PERTH, Australia — Unsettled Paul Pogba provided the backheel flick for England striker Marcus Rashford to score in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the A-League’s Perth Glory on Saturday at Perth Stadium.

With his back to the goal in the 60th minute, Rashford took Pogba’s pass, swiveled and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the Perth net.

Midfielder James Garner, who had been on the pitch for only a minute, scored United’s second goal in the 85th on a long-range volley after a mix-up in the Perth defense.

After a scoreless first half, Rashford and Pogba were two of 11 changes for United at the start of the second. Pogba’s future with the club has been the subject of much speculation after saying that he wants to play elsewhere in Europe next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Daniel James started for the visitors but fellow summer signing and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the bench until halftime.

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof were not included in the lineup.

United is in Perth for 10 days and two matches. Its second match is next Wednesday against Leeds at the same Perth Stadium.

