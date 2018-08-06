WARSAW, Poland — Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek says he is quitting the national team following a poor World Cup performance.

Piszczek wrote on Instagram that he was taking a “hard but rational” decision and was ending his “adventure with the representation.”

In an interview for Wirtualna Polska news portal, the 33-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender said his performance was a “great surprise” to him and that his physical condition failed him at the tournament in Russia.

Poland was eliminated in the group stage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.