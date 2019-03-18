Portuguese Rui Pinto, center, is surrounded by police officers in the hallway of the Metropolitan Court in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 as he awaits a decision on his extradition to Portugal. (Pablo Gorondi/Associated Press)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Portuguese hacker awaiting extradition to his homeland from Hungary is expected to be questioned as a witness over Football Leaks revelations being investigated in Belgium.

Rui Pinto’s lawyer, David Deak, said his client would be questioned Monday by Hungarian authorities, with Belgian prosecutors also present.

Deak says Pinto “will be questioned as a witness helping the work of the authorities,” adding that the hearing was not related to his extradition nor would it affect it.

On March 5, a Hungarian court approved Pinto’s extradition to Portugal, despite his claims of fearing for his life and his family’s. Last week, Pinto lost his appeal of the ruling, though Deak said the date of Pinto’s transfer is not yet known.

___

