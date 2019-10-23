Pozuelo scored in the 47th by intercepting an ill-advised header to the goalkeeper and sliding it inside the post. On the winner, he sent Sean Johnson diving the wrong way with a chip shot down the middle.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi tied it in the 69th, sending home Maximiliano Moralez’s cross at the back post.

The game was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, because of the Yankees’ playoff run.

