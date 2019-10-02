Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Dave Thompson/Associated Press)

LONDON — David Pemsel has been hired to lead the Premier League as chief executive.

The 51-year-old Pemsel’s appointment a long search to find a successor to executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Scudamore drove the league’s huge commercial success over 20 years before retiring in November 2018.

The Premier League restarted its search for a chief executive in December after Susanna Dinnage withdrew from the job before starting work.

Pemsel will take up his new role no later than April 2020, with interim chief executive Richard Masters reverting to his post as managing director at that point.

Pemsel, the chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, says he is “thrilled to have been offered this incredible opportunity.”

