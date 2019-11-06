Although PSG secured its fourth straight victory and is five points ahead of second-place Real Madrid in Group A — with 10 goals scored and none conceded — this was a lackluster performance where Brugge played the better football at times and PSG created few chances.

PSG winger Angel Di Maria had a free kick saved by goalie Simon Mignolet, and Brugge striker David Okereke went close with a curling shot in an even opening 20 minutes.

After a humiliating 2-1 defeat at last-place Dijon in the French league last Friday, PSG looked vulnerable early as Brugge made inroads several times down the right flank. But Icardi scored from close range in the 22nd minute, after Brugge’s defense made a mess of clearing right back Colin Dabga’s low cross.

The goal was awarded after a quick video review ruled out a possible offside for Icardi.

PSG was caught napping early in the second half and Brugge forward Emmanuel Bonaventure drew a fine save from Navas, who was wrong-footed but sprang to his left to save his shot and then palmed away Okereke’s follow-up.

Bonaventure, who scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid last month, was Brugge’s most lively player and the 21-year-old Nigerian caused problems on the counterattack with his pace and skill.

Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat trick two weeks ago when PSG won 5-0 in Bruges, had a frustrating night at Parc des Princes and was substituted near the end.

Brugge is in third place in Group A, one point ahead of Galatasaray in the Europa League qualification spot.

