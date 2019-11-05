Tuchel, a German, was touted among possible candidates and has reportedly been contacted by Bayern.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the Champions League group game against Club Brugge, Tuchel said: “It doesn’t interest me because I’m PSG coach,” adding that “I have a contract and I can’t think for one minute about other clubs.”

The 46-year-old Tuchel signed a new PSG contract last season until June 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD