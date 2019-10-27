Mbappe then turned in from close range in the 32nd after Angel Di Maria squared to him to make it 3-0.

Mandanda got a hand to Mbappe’s shot from the edge of the box a minute from halftime, but it was not enough to push it around his left-hand post as the France striker made it 4-0.

Andre Villas-Boas’ Marseille is seventh after one win in six league games.

Also Sunday, Rennes beat Toulouse 3-2 — ending a run of 10 matches without a win in all competitions — and climbed to eighth. Toulouse remains a point above the bottom three.

Saint-Etienne and Amiens drew 2-2.

