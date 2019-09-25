Reims’ Boulaye Dia scores his side’s second goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain slumped to its second defeat of the French league season by losing 2-0 at home to Reims on Wednesday.

Hassane Kamara headed in the first-half opener for Reims, which clinched victory with an acrobatic volley from Boulaye Dia that crept inside the post in second-half stoppage time.

It ended a four-match winning streak for PSG, which stayed top of Ligue 1 after seven matches but was joined on 15 points by Angers after its 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Lille is in third place after winning 2-0 at home to Strasbourg.

