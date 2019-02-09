PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and PSG’s Edinson Cavani speak during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

PARIS — Striker Edinson Cavani limped off as Paris Saint-Germain sustained another apparent injury blow on Saturday ahead of its trip to play Manchester United in the Champions League.

Cavani put PSG ahead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute when, moments later, he walked off before the halftime whistle. PSG beat Bordeaux 1-0 to increase its lead in the French league to 13 points over second-placed Lille, which plays on Sunday.

Coach Thomas Tuchel will be concerned whether Cavani, who clutched his right leg before going off, will be fit for Tuesday’s trip to Old Trafford in the first leg of the last 16.

PSG is already without Neymar for the next two months, and although midfielder Marco Verratti started against Bordeaux he is way short on match sharpness. Verratti has just recovered from a sprained ankle and looked rusty, with several of his passes going astray.

While Tuchel needs Verratti against a United midfield featuring the in-form Paul Pogba , the 58 minutes he played may not be enough to get his rhythm back in time to face a revitalized United.

PSG missed good chances in the first half, with Cavani shooting wide and having another shot brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Benoit Costil. He made no mistake from the penalty spot, drilling a shot to Costil’s right for his 17th league goal, one behind teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Later Saturday, Strasbourg needed a win at home against Angers to move up to fifth place, and Amiens faced fellow struggler Caen.

This weekend, Argentine striker Emiliano Sala is being honored with a minute of applause in the top two leagues in France. The crowd at PSG’s Parc des Princes chanted his name at the start of the game.

Nantes plans to retire the No. 9 jersey in memory of Sala , who died at the age of 28 last month.

Sala was flying to Wales to start his career with Premier League side Cardiff when his plane disappeared over the English Channel. The wreckage was found last Sunday and a body recovered was confirmed as Sala’s on Thursday.

Nantes fans will pay their tributes to Sala in Sunday’s home game against Nimes, where players will swap their traditional yellow home jerseys for black ones with Sala’s name on.

