Edinson Cavani doubled PSG’s lead seconds later and the floodgates opened after the interval with three goals in nine minutes as Cavani scored again and Pablo Sarabia also got a brace.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a sixth goal late on.

AD

Linas-Montlhéry is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Paris and the team’s coach Stephane Cabrelli and most of the players are PSG fans. The 52-year-old Cabrelli is a PSG season ticket-holder and has been going to matches since he was a 6-year-old.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD