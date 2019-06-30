PHILADELPHIA — Star 20-year-old midfielder Christian Pulisic is captaining the U.S. for the first time under coach Gregg Berhalter, who started the same lineup in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Curacao that he sent out for the initial group stage matches against Guyana and then Trinidad and Tobago.

Longtime U.S. captain Michael Bradley wore the arm band in the opener and goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the second match. His team already having clinched advancement, Berhalter changed all 11 starters for the group stage finale against Panama and made defender Omar Gonzalez captain.

Pulisic’s only previous game as captain was in a 1-0 exhibition defeat to Italy last Nov. 20 under interim coach Dave Sarachan. Berhalter has had nine different captains in 10 games.

Steffen was in goal Sunday night, Nick Lima at right back, Aaron Long and Walter Zimmerman in central defense and Tim Ream at left back.

Bradley was at the back of a midfield triangle with Weston McKennie and Pulisic. Paul Arriola and Tyler Boyd flanked Gyasi Zardes in the attack.

