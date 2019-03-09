DORTMUND, Germany — American midfielder Christian Pulisic helped keep Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title ambitions alive with one goal and an assist in a hard-fought 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Pulisic, who returned on Tuesday after three weeks out with a thigh injury, came on as a substitute with just over 10 minutes of regular time remaining, set up Paco Alcacer to make it 2-1 in the 84th, then sealed the win by scoring in injury time.

His second league goal came in what has been a frustrating season due to injury and the emergence of English youngster Jadon Sancho. Pulisic has made only 14 appearances in the league, nine as a substitute.

Despite the win, Dortmund lost the league lead to Bayern Munich on account of the Bavarian powerhouse’s 6-0 rout at home over Wolfsburg. Bayern leads on goal difference with nine rounds remaining.

Pulisic is on loan at Dortmund for the rest of the season after completing a 64 million euro ($73 million) transfer to Chelsea in January.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.