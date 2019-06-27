SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valeri Qazaishvili scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Qazaishvili opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. After San Jose played a quick corner kick, he flicked it over goalkeeper Joe Willis. In the 75th minute, Tommy Thompson sent a cross through traffic and Qazaishvili created space to slot it past Willis for his third goal of the season.

San Jose (6-6-4) extended its unbeaten streak to five games. Houston (7-5-3) is winless in four games.

Chris Wondolowski nearly made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute, but Willis knocked the header wide. Magnus Eriksson sailed an open shot over the crossbar three minutes later.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.