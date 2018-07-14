Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) intercepts an inbound pass intended for Minnesota United forward Christian Ramirez (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Ibson Barreto da Silva scored and Darwin Quintero added a goal and two assists to help Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (7-11-1) has won two of its last three after losing three straight.

Ibson rolled a cross from Quintero just inside the post to open the scoring in the 51st minute. Quintero, on the right side of the area, cut back to evade a defender and tapped it to Ibson for the side-footed finish, past a diving Nick Rimando, from near the spot.

Quintero, from the top-right corner of the box, chipped it over Rimando’s head into the far corner of the net in the 62nd and then bent a pass around defender to a charging Miguel Ibarra who tapped in the first-timer from the center of the box that made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Joao Plata scored in the 77th and 85th minutes for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

