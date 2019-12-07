The fan involved was quickly identified and an investigation immediately launched, with the perpetrator set to be handed a lifetime ban by the club.

“We can confirm we are currently investigating a report of racist abuse from a single fan towards an opposition player,” Forest Green Rovers spokesman Will Guyatt said. “We will be talking to that person as soon as possible. We would like to make clear that the club does not tolerate racism, and the ongoing investigation will end with a lifetime ban if found guilty.”