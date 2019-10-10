Russia looks almost certain to join them after beating Scotland 4-0 at home to stay eight points clear in second place, with three qualifying matches remaining.

Memphis Depay scored two of the Netherlands’ goals in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland, leaving the two teams in a three-way tie on 12 points with Germany in Group C. The Northern Irish have played one game more, though, and their remaining two qualifiers are against the Dutch and the Germans.

AD

AD

Croatia remained in control of Group E with a 3-0 win over Hungary. Poland won by the same score, at Latvia, to also retain a three-point lead in Group G.

The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify for the 24-team Euro 2020, which is being played in 12 countries with no automatic places for hosts. The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD