Juventus also needed Gianluigi Buffon to pull off a number of crucial saves to stop Verona from equalizing in the second half.

There was a small protest outside the stadium before the match in support of the 12 hardcore Juventus “ultra” fan leaders who were arrested Monday after allegedly making illegal demands to the club to obtain more tickets.

A group of around 20 fans chanted for their release while others handed out leaflets. There were also no flags or banners displayed in the Curva Sud, where the ultras normally watch the match from.

Juventus moved a point above Inter Milan, which plays AC Milan in the city derby later.

