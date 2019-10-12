Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini, centre, in action against Sampdoria during their Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs FC Inter at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. (Luca Zennaro / ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

GENOA, Italy — Claudio Ranieri has been hired as Sampdoria’s coach after Eusebio Di Francesco left by mutual consent this week.

Sampdoria announced that Ranieri signed a contract through the end of next season.

Sampdoria lost six of its first seven Serie A matches of the season and is in last place with just three points.

Ranieri most recently coached Roma at the end of last season. He led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016.

