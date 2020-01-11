There were further goals from Anthony Martial and the increasingly impressive 18-year-old, Mason Greenwood.

United, responding well after a midweek humbling by Manchester City in the English League Cup, should have won more convincingly at Old Trafford.

United moved into fifth place, staying five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

The loss leaves the Canaries five points adrift at the bottom of the table, having played a game more than the sides immediately above them.

