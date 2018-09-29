SEATTLE — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice off assists from Nicolas Lodeiro and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Sounders (14-11-5). Cristian Roldan fed the rebound of Lodeiro’s saved attempt back to Lodeiro, who passed it over to Ruidiaz for the finish from the middle of the area.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta tripped Lodeiro just inside the edge of the penalty box and Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, converting from the spot into the lower right corner.

Lodeiro settled Victor Rodriguez’s pass and laid it off to Ruidiaz to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute.

Rodriguez capped the scoring in the 80th minute with a right-footed blast into the far corner.

The Sounders ended a two-game skid that followed their nine-game winning streak.

The Rapids (6-18-6) lost their sixth in a row.

FIRE 3, LAFC 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring and added an assist in the second half to help Chicago beat Angeles.

Mihailovic powered home a full volley off Brandon Vincent’s cross in the 20th minute to give the Fire (8-16-7) the lead. Nemanja Nikolic doubled the lead in the 29th minute with a penalty kick into the right corner. Brandt Bronico drew the foul in the penalty area against Steven Beitashour.

The Fire made it 3-0 in the 66th minute when Aleksandar Katai scored on a counterattack sprung by Nikolic’s pass to Mihailovic. Mihailovic drove it into the area and laid it off for Katai.

Diego Rossi finished Lee Nguyen’s one-hop pass from a narrow angle to cap the scoring for LAFC (14-8-8) in the 73rd minute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.