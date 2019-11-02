Betis had won its visits to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during the previous two seasons, 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 last season.

Eden Hazard, who has scored once since joining Madrid on a club-record transfer from Chelsea, had a goal waived off after a video review for offsides early on.

AD

Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles saved shots by Serio Ramos in the first half and from Vinicius Jr. and Daniel Carvajal in stoppage time.

Nabil Fekir went closest for Betis when he volleyed just past the post in the 21st.

Betis is in 14th place.

Madrid hosts Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD