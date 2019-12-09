Forward Gareth Bale made the squad after missing Saturday’s Spanish league match against Espanyol because of an injury. Also going to Belgium are Luka Modric and Brazilian teenagers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.
Defender Éder Militão is expected to replace Ramos in central defence, playing alongside Raphael Varane.
The other midfielders available for Zidane are Casemiro, Federico Valverde, and Francisco “Isco” Alarcón.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.