Tottenham appealed the decision to send off Son, who was facing a three-game ban for serious foul play. The English Football Association says “an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.”

Son has traveled with Tottenham’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Red Star Belgrade, while striker Harry Kane also returns after missing the Everton game with a virus.

