The Red Star delegation was informed by Kosovo police that the match will not be played and the bus was turned back to Serbia.
Ethnic Albanian-dominated Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
Kosovo authorities have said the planned match represents a Serbian political provocation.
