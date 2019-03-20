UDINE, Italy — Only one point above the relegation zone with 11 matches to play, Udinese has fired its coach for the second time this season.

The northern club announced the removal of Davide Nicola on Wednesday, four months after Nicola was hired to replace Julio Velazquez.

Udinese said a new coach will be named “shortly.”

The move comes three days after a 4-2 loss at Napoli left Udinese 16th, level on points with Empoli and one point above Bologna.

Udinese is one spot below where the club sat when Nicola was hired in November.

Despite a modest budget, Udinese has remained in Serie A continuously since the 1995-96 season — behind only Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan and Lazio in terms of consecutive seasons in the top division.

Igor Tudor, who coached Udinese last season, is reportedly the top choice to replace Nicola.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Serie A this season.

