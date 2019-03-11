FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledges applause as he arrives for a charity soccer match at the U Arena in Nanterre, north of Paris, France. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly returning to coach Real Madrid less than a year after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles. The Spanish television channel La Sexta says on Monday, March 11, 2019 the former France great will replace Santiago Solari, who couldn’t keep Madrid from enduring one of its worst collapses in recent history. (Thibault Camus, file/Associated Press)

MADRID — Zinedine Zidane will reportedly return to coach Real Madrid, the club he led to three straight Champions League titles.

Spanish television channel La Sexta says the former France great will replace Santiago Solari.

In less than a week, Madrid twice lost to Barcelona and once to Ajax, being eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and seeing its Spanish league title chances all but end.

It wasn’t clear if Zidane would arrive for the remainder of the Spanish league or if he would return for next season.

Zidane quit not long after Madrid won the Champions League title last season, saying that he and the club needed a change in command to keep succeeding.

Zidane was expected to be in charge of Tuesday’s practice session, and his first game back would be on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Celta Vigo.

The club was not expected to officially confirm any changes until the board of directors met later Monday.

