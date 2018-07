Seattle Sounders’s Nouhou Tolo (5) and New England Revolution’s Juan Agudelo, center, battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Turner recorded his fourth shutout of the season and the New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Turner made one save for the Revs (7-4-7) and Stefan Frei needed one save in his clean sheet for the Sounders (4-9-4).

New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven.

