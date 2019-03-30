FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jalil Anibaba and Brandon Bye each scored to help the New England Revolution win their first game of the year, 2-1 over Minnesota United on Saturday.

New England (1-3-1) had just two combined goals in the previous three games — all losses.

Anibaba gave New England a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a diving header at the back post that went off the hand of goalkeeper Vito Mannone. Bye made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute with a sliding finish of Teal Bunbury’s shot across goal to the far post.

The Minnesota (2-2-0) goal came after a video review of a potential handball in the box, ending in Darwin Quintero’s penalty kick that got Cody Cropper diving the wrong way in the 26th minute.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.