Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile’s winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.
The 36-year-old Ribéry had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.
Ribéry will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.
