Jan Hurtado scored the only goal of the match at 80 minutes.

River seeks its fifth South American crown in the single-match final in Santiago on Nov. 23.

The result is another setback for Boca against its archrivals. River also won last year’s final against them.

River’s adversary will be known on Wednesday, when Brazil’s Flamengo hosts Gremio at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The first leg between the two Brazilian sides ended 1-1.

