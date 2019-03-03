Leicester City’s new manager Brendan Rodgers watches from the sidelines during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Leicester City at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

WATFORD, England — Brendan Rodgers saw Leicester concede a goal in the opening five minutes of his first match in charge before letting in an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodgers is back in England’s top flight for the first time since October 2015 — when he was fired by Liverpool — following his appointment from Scottish champion Celtic as Claude Puel’s replacement earlier this week.

And it looked like being a respectable start to his Foxes reign as Jamie Vardy’s 10th goal of the season canceled out Troy Deeney’s early header.

But the game ended in the same way as it started as Andre Gray struck in the closing moments to inflict an opening defeat on Rodgers and deliver a fourth win from five for the Hornets.

