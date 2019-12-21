A dismal match on a rain-soaked south coast was littered with second-half bookings and looked set to end in stalemate before the hosts were condemned to a third successive home defeat.
Burnley is 10th with 24 points from 18 games.
Bournemouth is four points above the relegation zone in 14th.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.