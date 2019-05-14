ROME — Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has surprisingly announced he is leaving his hometown club after 18 years.

Roma made the announcement on its website, adding De Rossi will hold a news conference later Tuesday.

The 35-year-old midfielder is expected to continue playing abroad following his final two upcoming matches with Roma at Sassuolo and at home against Parma.

Club president James Pallotta says, “We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career — even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. On behalf of everyone at Roma, I would like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and assure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants.”

The move adds another disappointing chapter to a difficult season for Roma, which is still battling to get into the top four Serie A spots and stay in the Champions League.

