Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Monday, March 25, 2019. (Armando Franca/Associated Press)

LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo injured his right leg and had to be substituted before halftime of Portugal’s match against Serbia in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

Ronaldo was hurt while sprinting to try to reach a long pass in the 30th minute of the match at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.

He pulled back immediately after feeling the injury, limping toward the sideline, and signaling to the bench to request a substitution.

He sat by the sidelines and removed the captain’s armband before doctors arrived and treated his right thigh.

Ronaldo, who had already been treated for a bleeding nose earlier in the match, walked back to the bench on his own after being replaced by Pizzi Fernandes.

Ronaldo was playing his second match with the national team since the World Cup. On Friday, they drew their first qualifier against Ukraine..

Serbia was winning Monday’s game 1-0 when Ronaldo left the game.

