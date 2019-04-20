TURIN, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the winning goal and Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-1 Saturday to clinch a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.
It’s the first time in Europe’s five major leagues — Italy, England, Spain, Germany and France — that a club has won eight straight titles.
Juventus moved 20 points ahead of second-place Napoli, which has six games left.
Napoli hosts Atalanta on Monday but can’t catch Juventus, which also holds the tiebreaker courtesy of a better head-to-head record.
